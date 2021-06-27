Minnesota lawmakers reach a deal on public safety spending package

KIMT NEWS 3.- Minnesota lawmakers have reached a deal on a public safety spending package this weekend. It will focus on police accountability measures. If passed, agencies in Rochester and across the state will be impacted by a bill state lawmakers agreed on Saturday night.

The bill will limit no-knock search warrants, establish a state government office focused on missing and murdered indigenous women, and require 911 operators to refer calls involving mental health emergencies to crisis teams when appropriate.

Becca Mills is from the Twin Cities. She believes the legislation is important.

"I think it is good to address the mental health to a mental health crisis. They've got more knowledge and information on there but for those to respond as soon as possible is needed in certain situations."

Other people like Jacquie Armstrong who live in The Med City, agree with most of the bill's powers but think it can use some improvement.

"No-knock search warrants aren't necessarily a great idea. I think that's a step in a great direction but it needs a lot more discussion on both sides and support from the police and the community in both ways."

The bill will also change the way Minnesota levies fines and fees in the court system. Although the deal was made Saturday night, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka are still trying to resolve some minor issues.

The legislature must approve all budget bills by Wednesday at midnight to fund state government and avoid a shutdown on Thursday.