Minnesota lawmakers are pushing to legalize recreational marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're less than a week away from the start of the 2020 legislative session in Minnesota. A DFL leader that's hosting a 'Be Heard on Cannabis' tour is pushing to propose a marijuana legalization bill early on. But the big question is when would that happen?

During a press conference, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler with the Democratic Farmer Labor party explained how the cannabis market place would be regulated, what the criminal and legal actions would be and what it could do to the economy. But during the conference, it was stated that GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the Senate won't consider legalization this year.

Some members in the community are in favor of legalizing recreational use for many reasons. "Overall, I just think it's better," said John Mosby. "I think it's good for the economy - tax it and make money. I think people that want it are gonna get it anyway, so you might as well just make it legal. I think in comparison to alcohol, I think it's less harmful."

Medical marijuana is currently legal in both Minnesota and Iowa.