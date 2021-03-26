Minnesota lawmakers look into adding cameras to work zones

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lawmakers are looking into a proposal to install traffic cameras in work zones across the state to improve safety.

The bill would create a pilot program to focused on making work zones safer. The program would use cameras and sensors to record drivers speeding or violating other traffic laws in work zones. Officials would also work on developing other ways to reduce vehicle speed and improve worker safety.

The Minnesota Department of Transporation is part of a group supporting the proposed pilot program. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says the agency is always looking for ways of using technology to encourage safe driving and save lives.

"Anything that we can do to find those improvements in safety to reduce the injuries, to reduce the fatalities - we think it's a good thing," Dougherty told KIMT.

MNDOT says 51 people have died in work zone traffic accidents across the state since 2015, in a total of close to 14,000 accidents. Dougherty adds it's important to remember the people impacted by these incidents.

"Those are people that have all the aspects of life that you do, and just by paying attention, slowing down, and using the posted speed limits through those work zones, just being polite and being aware - that saves a life."

So far the bill has received bipartisan support in the Minnesota Legislature, with a democratic sponsor in the House and a republican sponsor in the Senate. If passed and found to be effective, the program could be implemented as soon as 2022.