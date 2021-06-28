Minnesota lawmakers inch closer to deal on police accountability measures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is inching closer to approving a package of new rules governing law enforcement after the state’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached an agreement this weekend.

The legislation includes new restrictions on “no-knock warrants” as well as the creation of a misconduct database.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says the database is something the Rochester Police Department could use when hiring new officers down the line.

The package also contains the creation of an office of missing and murdered indigenous relatives as well as a task force for missing and murdered black women.

However, Hardy does say a number of provisions DFL lawmakers pushed for didn’t make it into the final bill including a limit on “pretextual” traffic stops where police pull over drivers for minor violations.

“That’s where there's an expired tab and a police officer pulls over the driver. In general, there's a group in Minnesota that wishes that wasn't part of police duties so that's not included in here,” said Hardy.

The legislation needs to pass the DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate where it will face amendments and potentially be voted down.

He added, “They have to get this passed tomorrow in the House, get it over in the Senate passed and the governor needs to sign it before we have a shutdown on July 1st so there's a lot of pressure.”

In addition to a range of new policies, the bill also includes funding for law enforcement agencies and prisons