Clear

Minnesota lawmakers grapple with rising drug costs

Minnesota lawmakers are trying to get their hands around skyrocketing drug costs and the pharmaceutical industry that sets the prices.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 9:43 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are trying to get their hands around skyrocketing drug costs and the pharmaceutical industry that sets the prices.

Bills are moving to tackle the problem, from anti-price gouging efforts to new reporting requirements for drug companies when prices spike. Minnesota Public Radio reports that nearly all those bills have been tucked into House and Senate budget bills and are heading into final negotiations.

The bipartisan push has been fueled by personal stories. Nicole Smith-Holt has been a regular around the Capitol, talking about her son Alec Smith, a diabetic who died at age 26 because he was rationing insulin that he couldn't afford.

Both the House and Senate health and human services budgets include assistance for emergency insulin supplies but their different approaches need to be reconciled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

New developments: truck in lake

Community Events