Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers have returned to unfinished business at the Capitol as they begin a special session to finalize a two-year budget and avert a potential government shutdown at the end of the month.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman says four of the 13 unresolved budget bills are “completely ready to go,” including higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy.

She says the public safety budget bill — which she called her number one priority — will likely be “the last bill to wrap” as lawmakers debate police accountability.

Leaders expect the special session to last seven to 10 days.