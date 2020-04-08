Clear
Minnesota lawmakers close to deal on insulin affordability

Diabetics who are within seven days of running out of insulin and need help could obtain a 30-day supply at a pharmacy for a $35 copay.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 10:25 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Minnesota lawmakers appear close to a deal on creating a long-waited emergency insulin program for diabetics who can’t afford the drug.

A House-Senate conference committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday to finalize the details. I

f the lawmakers agree, the Legislature could pass the bill as early as Tuesday.

The Star Tribune reports the legislation represents a breakthrough for behind-the-scenes talks that began soon after a deal collapsed at the end of the 2019 session.

