ST. PAUL, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Minnesota lawmakers appear close to a deal on creating a long-waited emergency insulin program for diabetics who can’t afford the drug.
A House-Senate conference committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday to finalize the details. I
f the lawmakers agree, the Legislature could pass the bill as early as Tuesday.
The Star Tribune reports the legislation represents a breakthrough for behind-the-scenes talks that began soon after a deal collapsed at the end of the 2019 session.
Diabetics who are within seven days of running out of insulin and need help could obtain a 30-day supply at a pharmacy for a $35 copay.
Related Content
- Minnesota lawmakers close to deal on insulin affordability
- Minnesota Senate GOP unveils insulin affordability bill
- Making insulin more affordable in Minnesota
- Minnesota GOP lawmaker's video touts $25 insulin at Walmart
- Minnesota lawmakers open discussions on high insulin costs
- Walz to push gun control, insulin affordability in 2020
- Minnesota sues over high insulin prices
- Minnesota lawmakers agree on insulin plan but not how to pay
- Gov. Walz to meet privately with lawmakers on insulin legislation
- Making medical cannabis more affordable in Minnesota