Minnesota law enforcement increasing DWI patrols during holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement agencies across the North Star State are working overtime to get impaired drivers off the road.

Officers, troopers, and deputies throughout Minnesota began conducting extra DWI patrols Wednesday, set to last until the end of the year. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says setting up a sober ride home during the holidays can prevent a lifetime of heartache.

"The pandemic has turned life upside down for many of us, and we're now getting back to spending time with our loved ones," said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. "Let's make sure we are creating positive memories this holiday season by making smart choices behind the wheel. I don't want to be a Grinch, but too many drivers are doing the opposite. A significant jump in traffic fatalities since the pandemic is causing so much tragedy. Make the decision to drive smart by planning a sober ride and not driving impaired under any substance."

Impaired driving isn't limited to alcohol, Minnesota DPS reminds drivers. It can also be caused by drugs, prescription medications, and other over-the-counter medicines like cold and sleep remedies.

The agency says one in every five deaths on Minnesota roads are related to drunk driving, contributing to the loss of 26 lives during the holidays since 2016. Crashes linked to drunk driving also cause an average of 384 life-changing injuries across the state each year, DPS says.

Officials recommend if you're drinking, designate a sober driver, use a safe alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of your celebration.