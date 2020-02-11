Clear

Minnesota law enforcement found more drugs on the street in 2019

Seizures up in most major categories except marijuana.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 9:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Law enforcement is finding found more of everything but marijuana in Minnesota.

The Department of Public Safety says drug seizures of methamphetamine, prescription pills, hashish or marijuana wax, prescription pills, heroin, and cocaine were all up in 2019, substantially in some cases.

The state’s Violent Crime Enforcement Teams (VCETs) seized a record amount of meth for the 12th straight year but only discovered four meth labs. In 2003, there were 410 such labs found in Minnesota. Authorities say most of the meth in the state now comes from Mexican drug traffickers.

VCETs seized 30,475 pounds of prescription medication in 2019. That’s almost double from the year before but far below the staggering 214,429 pounds seized in 2017.

The Department of Public Safety says while the amount of marijuana seized was cut in half in 2019, the amount of marijuana concentrates, like wax, increased 62 percent. Officials say much of that is being imported from states that have legalized marijuana.

The amount of heroin seized in 2019 more than doubled and the amount of cocaine almost doubled, continuing a five-year trend of increases for that drug. Investigators also say that much of the heroin they’re finding contains fentanyl, a drug which can be deadly in very small quantities.

