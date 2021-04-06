Minnesota law enforcement begins Extra Distracted Driving Enforcement campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you habitually drive with your phone in your hand, try and switch up music while taking your eyes off the road or like to eat while trying to steer then Minnesota law enforcement is keeping an eye out to give you a ticket.

Starting this week there will be a month long Extra Distracted Driving Enforcement campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is working to keep drivers distraction free.

Currently it’s already against the law to hold a cellphone while driving. However, you’re also not allowed to touch or use the phone even it’s mounted on a hands-free device.

The department says to remain distraction free you should pre-program radio stations, map out your destination on a GPS before you leave, avoid eating messy foods and make sure to secure drinks. You may also want to think about teaching kids the importance of good behavior in a vehicle.

PIO Scott Wasserman says if you don’t follow the rules the results could be worse than just a ticket.

He explained, “There's one consequence that universally I think every driver would want to avoid and you don't want to be that person who made that selfish momentary decision to distract yourself and as a result you killed someone. Nobody wants to live with that.”

The department says fines run $100 or more for a first offense and $300 or more for a subsequent offense.

The campaign runs from now until April 30th.