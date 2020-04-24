Minnesota launches new website to help residents find coronavirus testing center

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday the state has launched a new website to help residents find a testing location in their community.

“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic,” Governor Walz said. “This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota.”

The site includes 127 clinics and facilities from around the state.

You can find the website here.

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info