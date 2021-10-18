Minnesota launches new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for 12-17 year olds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for Minnesota kids between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.

The “Kids Deserve a Shot” program consists of two sets of rewards: a $200 Visa gift card for 12-17-year-olds who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks, and five drawings of $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for any Minnesotan 12-17 years old with a complete vaccine series.

“Our administration is dedicated to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe during this pandemic — and that includes working to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible,” says Governor Walz. “We’re launching this program to help reward teens for doing their part by getting fully vaccinated and keeping our schools, community, and state safe. If you haven’t started your vaccine series yet, do it now and get $200 in your pocket. And to every Minnesota teen across the state: Get fully vaccinated and get your shot at a $100,000 college scholarship.”

Currently, only 50% of Minnesotans 12-15 years old and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 years old are fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rates of all eligible age groups.

“To keep our schools safe for kids of all ages, we need our teens who are eligible now to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Our children deserve a shot of protection from these safe, effective vaccines, and kids deserve a shot at these amazing rewards.”

Under the “Kids Deserve a Shot” program, Minnesotans 12-17 years old who start and complete their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series between October 18 and November 30 will be eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card. All Minnesotans 12-17-years-old who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series at any point can enter for a chance to win a $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarship.

For full program details and rules and to register online, go to https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-rewards/kids-deserve-a-shot/.