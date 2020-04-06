Clear
Minnesota launches coronavirus discrimination helpline

To report bias incidents related to the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 12:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota has launched a Discrimination Helpline for bias or discrimination related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Minnesotans are resilient people who support their neighbors when the going gets tough,” says Governor Tim Walz. “As Asian Americans in Minnesota report heightened cases of discrimination amid COVID-19, my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate, and neither do we.”

The toll-free helpline is 1-833-454-0148 and will take calls Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

“There’s a distinct pattern in our nation’s history of increased discrimination during uncertain and trying times, of needing someone to blame,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This is unacceptable and, as Minnesotans, we must work to break this cycle.”

