Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota judge orders release of Iraqi man, pending deportation order

A federal judge in Minnesota has ruled that an Iraqi man who has been in immigration custody for two years must be released while his final order for removal from the U.S. is under appeal.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 2:53 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge in Minnesota has ruled that an Iraqi man who has been in immigration custody for two years must be released while his final order for removal from the U.S. is under appeal.

Thirty-five-year-old Farass Adnan Ali has been in consecutive immigration detention since July 2017. U.S. District Judge David Doty ruled Tuesday that the lengthy detention violates Ali's constitutional rights. Ali must be released within 30 days.

The U.S. Department of Justice can appeal. A spokesperson didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Doty says Ali's current detention is based entirely on the attorney general's discretion. While the government had said Ali was a national security threat, he hasn't been designated as a terrorist.

Ali attorney Ian Bratlie says the decision is a reminder that immigrants have rights and the judiciary will protect them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Image

Tracking Another Nice Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey

Image

What's up with all of the rattlesnakes?

Image

Discussing paid family leave

Image

Motel to be renovated

Image

Navy Captain shares his stories

Image

Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/29

Image

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Community Events