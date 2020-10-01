Minnesota journalist attacked by Trump supporter at rally

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota photojournalist was attacked by a supporter of President Donald Trump outside the president's rally in Duluth.
The Duluth Police Department says it's investigating and working to identify the man, who appeared to punch a phone out of the journalist's hands.
WCCO-TV photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun was filming people gathered near Duluth's airport before Trump's campaign visit on Wednesday when he began filming a man confronting Joe Biden supporters. Chhoun's footage shows the man say, “You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful. You want to be violent? Come to me."
He then turns and punches Chhoun's phone. Chhoun wasn't hurt and his phone wasn’t damaged.
I am outraged by this violent attack on my @wcco colleague,friend &photojournalist @Dymanh in Duluth- I am so thankful he was not hurt. The venom must stop, our photojournalists are our truest storytellers &this video tells an important,sad & terrifying one. Thx Dymanh pic.twitter.com/9caREau3HS
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) October 1, 2020