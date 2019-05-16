Clear

Minnesota joins lawsuit against generic drug manufacturers

Minnesota Public Radio reports the lawsuit alleges that nearly two dozen drug companies reached tacit agreements to divide up the drug market and push prices higher to increase revenue.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 7:24 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is joining dozens of other states in suing generic drug manufacturers over prices.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the lawsuit alleges that nearly two dozen drug companies reached tacit agreements to divide up the drug market and push prices higher to increase revenue. Generic drugs are copies of name-brand medications that are often prescribed as lower-cost alternatives.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says high prescription drug prices are one of the chief complaints his office is getting. University of Minnesota pharmacy professor and drug economist Stephen Schondelmeyer says it's affecting a lot of Minnesotans.

It's the second wave of such lawsuits. Drug makers have been fighting the allegations in court since 2016, and they have denied wrongdoing in the latest case. It was filed in federal court in Connecticut last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events