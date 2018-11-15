Clear

Minnesota jobless rate holds steady

Most of the state's economy added jobs in October.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady in October at 2.8 percent for Minnesota.

The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) show the state’s labor market gained a seasonally adjusted 3,400 jobs in October and the previously announced loss of 1,400 jobs in September has been revised to an increase of 500 jobs.

“With an overall 2.8 percent unemployment, employers are working harder to attract and retain talent,” says DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “DEED continues to invest in programs that help connect workers to career pathways and employers.”

Seven of the 11 major sectors of Minnesota’s economy added jobs in October. Leisure and hospitality businesses led the way with an increase of 2,500 jobs.

To view the DEED’s alternative measures of employment, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow returns tonight and for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saymoed story

Image

First Snowfall

Image

Business owners taking concerns about North Broadway to open house

Image

'Give to the Max Day!' in Rochester

Image

Rochester police warns about warming up your unattended car

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rockford ready for chance at state title

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Community Events