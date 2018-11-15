Minnesota jobless rate holds steady

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady in October at 2.8 percent for Minnesota.

The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) show the state’s labor market gained a seasonally adjusted 3,400 jobs in October and the previously announced loss of 1,400 jobs in September has been revised to an increase of 500 jobs.

“With an overall 2.8 percent unemployment, employers are working harder to attract and retain talent,” says DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “DEED continues to invest in programs that help connect workers to career pathways and employers.”

Seven of the 11 major sectors of Minnesota’s economy added jobs in October. Leisure and hospitality businesses led the way with an increase of 2,500 jobs.

