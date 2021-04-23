Minnesota is fastest to 100 traffic deaths in six years

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota has reached 100 traffic deaths and it’s the quickest reaching of that tragic milestone since 2015.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the state’s 100th traffic death was reported on April 21. The earliest that number was reached in the previous six years was April 27 in 2016.

102 people have died on Minnesota roads since January 1. The same period in 2020 saw 82 traffic deaths.

State officials say those first 100 deaths include:

• 82 motor vehicle occupants compared with 60 reported this time last year.

• 2 motorcyclists compared with 3 reported this time last year.

• 11 pedestrians compared with 13 reported this time last year.

• 2 bicyclists compared with 2 reported this time last year.

• 22 deaths involving crashes with heavy vehicle trucks.

• 51 single-vehicle crashes.

• 49 multi-vehicle crashes.

40 percent of those deaths were speed-related, 38 percent were unbelted motorist deaths, and 21 percent were alcohol-related deaths.

“Excessive speed continues to take a horrific and preventable toll on our roads,” says Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Alcohol, distraction, and no seat belts also continue to contribute to the loss of life in 2021. It doesn’t have to be this way, and every Minnesotan has the power to stop the heartache and make choices that keep everyone alive. Drive smart by slowing down, paying attention, planning a sober ride and buckling up.”