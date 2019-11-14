Minnesota is facing a housing shortage

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.- The state of Minnesota is currently short about 50,000 housing units.

Southeastern Minnesota Together and the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund held a forum to find solutions on the shortage. Southeastern Minnesota Together connects individuals in the community who know they need housing with the resources that are available to them.

Not having enough affordable housing for the workforce is an issue across the state. President of Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, Warren Hanson, said the cost of producing new housing units is higher than people can afford - wages are not keeping up with the cost of housing.

Minnesota is trying to build 300,000 new housing units within the next 10 years. Hanson said right now, the state is not on schedule to produce enough. "The challenge that we face and that's affecting all communities throughout the state is that in order for our businesses to grow, in order for us to create the jobs that we need and fill the jobs that we do have, we need more housing for our workforce," explained Hanson.