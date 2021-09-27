Minnesota is expanding its energy assistance program for winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program is expanding to help keep more homes warm in the winter.

The state’s Department of Commerce has raised the program’s income eligibility limit to $67,765 for a family of four while benefits are increasing to up to $1,600 for energy bills and up to $1,200 for past due bills.

State officials say these changes will make over 600,000 Minnesota households eligible for energy assistance.

The state’s Cold Weather Rule is also going into effect 15 days earlier and lasting 15 days longer. The Cold Weather Rule protects residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off. The Department of Commerce says water bill assistance is newly available and households can also qualify for weatherization aid.

“Commerce is working to provide Minnesotans with more options so you can afford critical services – heat, water, lights, power – that you need to be safe and comfortable in your home,” says Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold.

To apply for help, Go online to gov/energyassistance or call 800-657-3710 and press 1.