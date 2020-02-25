Clear

Minnesota investigating ex-hockey assistant sex allegations

The University of Minnesota is investigating allegations that a former men's hockey assistant sexually abused players more than 30 years ago.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:44 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The move comes after The Athletic reported on sexual abuse allegations against former assistant Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas over many years, including the season Adrahtas spent with the Gophers in 1984-85.

The website reported that several people had gone to the school's athletic director at the time with reports of abuse.

In a statement, the university said it “takes this disturbing report seriously” and has retained a law firm to determine what happened. Adrahtas has denied that he ever sexually abused anyone.

