Minnesota inmate pleads not guilty to Olmsted County kidnapping

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man serving a prison sentence for a drug crime in Mower County is pleading not guilty to kidnapping in Olmsted County.

Ryan Daniel Seavey, 36, is charged with three counts of kidnapping, domestic assault, stalking, and pattern of stalking conduct. All the charges are felonies.

The Rochester Police Department says Seavey took a woman and two children prison prisoner in their home on June 3, 2019. The woman, who court documents state had been in a relationship with Seavey for eight years, say he made her and her two children sit on the couch and would not let them leave. Seavey allegedly told the woman several times he would kill her if she contacted anyone.

Police say Seavey eventually drove his victims to a home in Grand Meadow where they were released.

No trial date has been set for Seavey because of the pandemic impact on the Minnesota court system.

He is currently serving a seven year and eight month sentence in Minnesota state prison for pleading guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and DWI in Mower County in September 2015. Seavey was initially given probation but court documents state he repeatedly violated it until his probation was revoked in September 2019.