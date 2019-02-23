Clear
Minnesota individual section wrestling finals

Local wrestlers aim to head to the state tournament.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Results: 

Section 1A

106: Michael Majerus (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) defeated Cohen Whiste (Grand-Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland) by a 4-1 decision

113: Cael Bartels (Chatfield) defeated Tucker Ginther (Caledonia-Houston) by a 8-5 decision.

120: Ross Herber (Lewiston Altura-Rushford Peterson) defeated John Poulin (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by a 4-1 decision. 

126: Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) defeated Gabe Speltz (Lewiston Altura-Rushford Peterson) by a 4-3 decision. 

132: Jackson Hale (Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland) defeated Taylor DeFrang (Dover-Eyota) by a 5-3 decision.

138: Mark Buringa (Saint Charles) defeated Tagen Miller (Wabasha-Kellogg) by a 5-3 decision.

145: Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia-Houston) defeated Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) by a 6-1 decision. 

152: Marcus Otomo (Dover-Eyota) defeated Isaac Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) by a 6-4 decision

160: Kelby O'Reilly (Goodhue) defeated Ethan Kovars (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by pinfall (1:30)

170: Kaleb O'Reilly (Goodhue) defeated Davontae Goldsmith (Chatfield) by a 5-1 decision. 

182: Jacob Bennett (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) defeated Logan Wendt (Saint Charles) by a 9-5 decision. 

195: Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) defeated Noah Herber (Lewiston Altura-Rushford Peterson) by pinfall (0:25)

220: Kodee O'Reilly (Goodhue) defeated Nick McCabe (Caledonia-Houston) by a 11-8 decision. 

285: Clayton Luthe (Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland) defeated Alec Francis by pinfall (2:45) 

Section 1AA 

106: Luke Williams (Pine Island) defeated Jonathan Harvey (Lake City) by a 4-3 decision. 

113: Maxwell Peterson (Byron) defeated Logan Vaughn (Kasson-Mantorville) by a 9-0 decision.

120: Chase DeBlaere (Simley) defeated Robby Horsman (Kasson-Mantorville) by pinfall (0:27)

126: Mitchell Peterson (Byron) defeated Giovanni Ruffo (Kasson-Mantorville) by a 7-1 decision.

132: Ryan Sokol (Simley) defeated Matthew Harfmann (Kasson-Mantorville) by pinfall (1:33) 

138: Cael Berg (Simley) defeated Dawson Fallon (Pine Island) by a 10-0 decision

145: Carlos Ruffo (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Antonio Everett (Simley) by a 6-4 decision.

152: Gavin Nelson (Simley) defeated Cael Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) by a 3-2 decision

160: Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Jacob Hageman (Simley) by a 12-4 decision.

170: Nolan Wanzek (Simley) defeated Colton Jorgenson (La Crescent-Hokah) by a 10-2 decision

182: Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Quayin Short (Simley) by pinfall (1:33)

195: Garrison Soliday (St. Thomas Academy) defeated Bennett Tabor (Simley) by pinfall (4:34)

220: Garsen Schoor (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Phil Skeps (St. Thomas Academy)

285: Daniel Kerkvliet (Simley) defeated Logan Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville)

Section 1AAA

106: Chase Murphy (Northfield) defeated Hunter Frost (Farmington) by pinfall (1:06)

113: Ryan Henningson (Winona/Winona Cotter) defeated Jake Messner (Northfield) by a 16-4 decision

120: Nic Cantu (Albert Lea) defeated Kanin Habel (Owatonna) by pinfall (2:36)

126: Cole Glazier (Albert Lea) defeated Marshall Peters (Mayo) by a 6-3 decision

132: Trayton Anderson (Northfield) defeated Connor Higgins (John Marshall) by pinfall (0:49)

138: Drew Woodley (Northfield) defeated Landen Johnson (Owatonna) by an 8-2 decision

145: Luke Peterson (Farmington) defeated Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) by a 12-0 decision

152: Austin Hamel (Farmington) defeated Griffin Studier (Albert Lea) by an 8-2 decision

160: Chase Vought (Farmington) defeated William Krueger (Mayo) by a 15-7 decision

170: Jack Stanton (Northfield) defeated Austin Underdahl (Faribault) by a 3-1 decision

182: Zach Glazier (Albert Lea) defeated Cade King (Owatonna) by a 1-0 decision

195: MacAron Kukowski (Farmington) defeated Josh Heyda (Faribault) by a 12-5 decision

220: Nick Staska (Owatonna) defeated Brady Nielson (Albert Lea) by a 5-2 decision

285: Zander Rusert (Winona/Winona Cotter) defeated Nick Lopez (Northfield) by a 7-2 decision 

