Minnesota hunter found dead in northeast Iowa

Iowa DNR and Allamakee County Sheriff are investigating.

Posted: Sep 6, 2020 5:27 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW ALBIN, Iowa – A Minnesota man is dead after a fatal hunting incident in northeast Iowa.

DNR Conservation Officers were called to the Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area in Allamakee County around 5 pm Saturday. They found a 46-year-old man from St. Paul dead at the scene. DNR officers say the man was apparently squirrel hunting at the time of his death.

The name of the man is being withheld pending family notification. The incident is under investigation by the Iowa DNR and the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

