Minnesota human Services official on leave after child care report

The inspector general of the Minnesota Department of Human Services is on leave after a legislative auditor's report on fraud within the state's Child Care Assistance Program.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 6:31 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inspector general of the Minnesota Department of Human Services is on leave after a legislative auditor's report on fraud within the state's Child Care Assistance Program.

The department Monday said Carolyn Ham is on leave, but the reasons are not public under the Data Practices Act. The department says Ham continues to hold the title of inspector general.

The report last week found a "serious rift" between Ham and the department's child care fraud investigators.

Ham told Minnesota Public Radio News she is being treated as a scapegoat for problems in the department.

The report by Legislative Auditor James Nobles found fraud is a problem with the program but no proof that money from it found its way to terrorist organizations overseas.

Republican lawmakers have called for Ham's resignation.

