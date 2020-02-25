Clear

Minnesota house fire kills 1 man, sends 2 teens to hospital

Authorities haven't said how the fire started but don't believe it to be suspicious.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:43 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ANDOVER, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Authorities say a fire at an Andover home killed a man and sent two teenage boys to the hospital.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the blaze broke out near an attached garage about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and spread to the rest of the house.

The Star Tribune reports that the man who died was 36 years old. A 39-year-old woman was in the home and was able to leave safely, the sheriff's office said.

The 13-year-old and 16-year-old boys were suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Their conditions are not known. Authorities haven't said how the fire started but don't believe it to be suspicious.

