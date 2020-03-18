Clear
Minnesota hospital to specialize in coronavirus care

The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that 60 residents had tested positive for the virus, but infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann acknowledged the figure is an undercount because not everyone who is infected gets tested.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Star Tribune) — A St. Paul long-term care hospital will be converted into a treatment center for coronavirus patients in order to keep infected patients out of other hospitals.

M Health Fairview cut operations in half at Bethesda hospital this winter for financial reasons, but said it will now expand the facility from 50 beds to 90 in order to provide specialty care for COVID-19 patients.

The Star Tribune reports patients now at Bethesda will be transferred this week to other hospitals or skilled-nursing homes.

Community Events