Minnesota hospital beds are filling up with COVID-19 patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota health care workers are getting fed up. That's the latest from the Minnesota Nurses Association president.

ICU beds in hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. The majority of them are unvaccinated and have the Delta variant. KIMT News 3 is learning health care workers are getting tired of this scenario.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the current wave of positive cases is smaller than the previous ones during the beginning of the pandemic, but the results are taking a bigger toll on everyone. The president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, Mary Turner, said the COVID-19 patients she's seeing with the Delta variant are some of the sickest people she's ever seen. "It was shocking how sick they are. I'm not sure whether this coronavirus gets worse every time it mutates, she explained. "And boy, I can see the evidence of it just by how sick they were."

Front line workers are exhausting all of their resources to help people understand the seriousness of the virus and pleading with them to get vaccinated. Because of that, Turner felt the need to have several conversations with nurses to make sure they aren't feeling any resentment against unvaccinated patients.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, there's been controversy among health care workers and their employers about a vaccine mandate. Turner said both of these situations could be an issue down the road for hospitals. "We have a significant amount of, even at our hospital, ICU nurses that are moving on," she explained. "Either taking other positions in other parts of the hospital or taking other jobs or deciding well, now's the time to go back to school. Not only can they not do it again after 20 months of it; but they're like, 'alright. that's it.'"

Turner explained if the beds continue filling up with COVID-19 patients, which she said are preventable, hospitals are going to run out of room for patients from emergencies or surgeries.