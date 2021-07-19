Minnesota honors refugees in Rochester and Austin

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Some southeast Minnesota residents are honored at the state’s “Outstanding Refugee Awards.”

The Minnesota Department of Human Services held the award ceremonies Monday at the Minnesota History Center.

Receiving the Civic Engagement Wards, which recognizes individuals who make their communities stronger through civic participation, were:

- Maylary Apolo of Austin, legal assistant at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota

- Armin Budimlic of Rochester, executive director for the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association

A Young Leader Award, which recognizes young people who have achieved great milestones and are making a difference in their communities, also went to:

- Abdikarim Hassen of Rochester, volunteer for Family Service Rochester

“Few of us can relate to the experiences refugees have gone through but we can certainly recognize and, in the case of these awards, honor those who have persevered and made a better life not only for themselves but enriched Minnesota with their ideas, talents and work ethic,” says Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.

A total of 22 individuals received “Outstanding Refugee Awards” Monday, 10 from 2020 and 12 from 2021.