Minnesota hits triple digits for new COVID deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has set a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths by reporting 101 fatalities on Friday.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm issued this statement on the tragic milestone:

“This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development. For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern.”

“As we make our way through the next few weeks and a holiday season unlike any we have experienced, we must redouble our efforts to protect each other – especially those who are at higher risk of developing severe illness. Every public activity now is more risky than it was even a few weeks ago, so the best way to slow this spread is for people to stay home and away from gatherings with those outside of our immediate household. And we need everyone leaving their home to follow the basic recommendations every time. That means staying 6 feet apart from others, wearing your mask over your nose and mouth, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”

“This is painful and frustrating, but every day we get closer to having safe and effective vaccines that should help resolve this crisis. We anxiously await that day, and until then we all must do our part to ensure that all of our loved ones, friends and neighbors can celebrate those days with us.”

In southeastern Minnesota, Goodhue County reported one new death, someone between the ages of 90 and 94, and Winona County reported one new death, someone between the ages of 80 and 84.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,704 new coronavirus cases on Friday.