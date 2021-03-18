Minnesota hits 500,000 COVID cases and 2 million doses of vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota has given out more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

After taking more than two months to administer the million doses, Walz says the second million happened in less than a month.

“Hope is on the horizon as more than two million doses of life-saving vaccines have gone into the arms of our loved ones in Minnesota,” says Governor Walz. “With our strong network of hard-working providers and Minnesotans doing their part to end this pandemic by rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, we are proud of our state for working together and leading the nation in vaccine administration. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable milestones at an increasing pace this spring as vaccine supply continues to grow.”

As of Thursday’s vaccine report, 1,303,210 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 764,275 Minnesotans are fully vaccinated. Nearly 77% of adults 65 years of age and older have received at least one dose.

“Every vaccine administered is a shot of hope, and we have two million shots of hope to celebrate today,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We will continue working around the clock to provide that hope to each and every Minnesotan — safely, fairly, and equitably — as we receive more vaccine in state in the coming weeks. Minnesotans are answering the call to roll up their sleeves when it’s their turn, and brighter days are on the horizon.”

Minnesota is also expected to report Thursday that it has gone over 500,000 cases of COVID-19.