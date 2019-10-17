Clear

Minnesota high schoolers visit colleges during MEA break

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Education Association weekend, when students have Thursday and Friday off from school, is an opportunity for high schoolers to attend college visits.

Minnesota colleges and universities prepare college visit days during this long weekend.

On Thursday and Friday, University of Minnesota Rochester is expecting about 50 student visitors.

Rochester Community and Technical College is hosting more than 100 students Thursday-Friday.

Winona State University anticipates roughly 850 students to visit campus this weekend.

"I got a little insight on the school and to see if it really felt comfortable to me in the place I wanted to be at," says Hunter Olson, a UMR student who visited the campus as a high schooler before he enrolled.

"Being able to come to campus, immerse themselves into the culture that we've created, talk to students and staff and faculty members to be able to really make that educated decision is an important part of the college decision process," says Rachel Nguyen, Senior Admissions Representative at UMR.

