Minnesota high school league cancels spring sports

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday canceled all spring sports and activities for the rest of the school year.

The league made the announcement after Gov. Tim Walz ended the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league’s cancellation applies to all practices, tryouts, scrimmages and games as well as postseason tournaments.

The Star Tribune reports the league began notifying member schools Thursday afternoon. The league’s Board of Directors meets Friday and will provide additional guidance.

Last month the league had extended the shutdown of spring sports until May 4.