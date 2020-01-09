Clear

Minnesota high court allows Trump-only GOP primary ballot

President Donald Trump - AP image

The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a Republican candidate's attempt to join President Donald Trump on the state's primary election ballot.

The Republican Party of Minnesota is listing only Trump on its ballot.

That drew a lawsuit from Lake Elmo voter James Martin and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a businessman and frequent candidate who's challenging Trump for the GOP nomination.

But Chief Justice Loire Gildea wrote in an order Thursday that the petitioners claims lack legal merit. The decision clears the way for early voting in Minnesota's March 3 primary to begin as scheduled on Friday next week.

