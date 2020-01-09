The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a Republican candidate's attempt to join President Donald Trump on the state's primary election ballot.
The Republican Party of Minnesota is listing only Trump on its ballot.
That drew a lawsuit from Lake Elmo voter James Martin and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a businessman and frequent candidate who's challenging Trump for the GOP nomination.
But Chief Justice Loire Gildea wrote in an order Thursday that the petitioners claims lack legal merit. The decision clears the way for early voting in Minnesota's March 3 primary to begin as scheduled on Friday next week.
Related Content
- Minnesota high court allows Trump-only GOP primary ballot
- Minnesota Democrats defend Trump-only GOP primary ballot
- 15 Democrats make Minnesota's Super Tuesday primary ballot
- Trump only Republican on presidential primary ballot in MN
- Primary 2018: Minnesota election results
- Minnesota seeing huge increase in absentee ballots
- Minnesota to join 'Super Tuesday' primaries
- Democrat wins court fight over absentee ballots
- 4th Democrat enters primary race to GOP senator, Ernst
- Minnesota GOP 'soul searching' after statewide drubbing