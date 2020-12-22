Minnesota healthcare facilities almost received 500,000 counterfeit respirators

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State officials say they worked with 3M to stop 500,000 counterfeit N95 respirators from being distributed to Minnesota healthcare facilities.

“Protecting the health and safety of frontline health care workers is our top priority,” says Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis. “Part of sourcing scarce personal protective equipment in an intensively competitive environment is ensuring authenticity and effectiveness before delivery to healthcare facilities. Our partnership with Minnesota’s leading businesses such as 3M has been instrumental in providing reliable products.”

Minnesota’s Emergency Operations Center’s Critical Care Supplies Work Group ordered the 3M branded N95 Respirators, Model 1860, as emergency supplies in case hospitals and clinics could not get their own personal protective equipment (PPE). Supply Link, Inc. was contracted with the State to provide the respirators.

State officials asked 3M to inspect the respirators and it determined the products were not authentic. 3M asked Supply Link, Inc. to immediately surrender the counterfeit masks for removal from circulation and the company complied.

“3M is proud to have worked with State of Minnesota to prevent the purchase and distribution of these counterfeit respirators,” says Denise Rutherford, 3M Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “3M is making more N95s than ever before and we will continue to take action against those exploiting the demand for these critical products.”

The counterfeit respirators, valued at $2.1 million, will be turned over to 3M for destruction. Since the pandemic began, 3M has worked with governments and law enforcement agencies around the world to seize more than 7 million counterfeit respirators.