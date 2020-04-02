Minnesota health plans to cover more coronavirus costs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Many Minnesotans who need treatment for COVID-19 won’t have to share the costs with their health plans.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that six major health plans have agreed to to waive copayments and coinsurance requirements for COVID-19 testing and in-network hospitalizations, and to grant expanded access to telemedicine services. Walz also announced that the state will start releasing the names of most long-term care centers hit by outbreaks of the disease.
State health officials reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday, raising Minnesota's total to 18. Confirmed cases continue to rise, with 53 new cases for a total of 742.
