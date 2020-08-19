Minnesota health officials urge preventative measures before going back to school

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota health officials are urging parents to heed their warnings when it comes to sending kids back to school.

Wednesday's COVID-19 briefings brough alarming accusations, as state health officials told media outlets there have been reports of parents not getting tests for their symptomatic kids or even some kids with mild symptoms being sent to school.

Officials didn't specify where this was happening, but say it's a learning lesson for all Minnesotans.

"These behaviors are exactly the wrong thing to do if we want to get the COVID pandemic in Minnesota under control to a point where more in-person learning is possible," State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said.

As officials learn more about the virus, they're urging people to continue taking preventative actions including washing hands, wearing a mask, and staying home if sick.