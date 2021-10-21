Minnesota health officials report 1st student death related to COVID-19

Health officials in Minnesota said Thursday that the first student this school year has died from COVID-19.

Additionally, officials said that two more staff members - bringing the total this year to five - have died due to the coronavirus.

“Five school staff members and one student have died of COVID-19 this school year and it’s only October,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “There is no excuse for any district leader to ignore the guidelines for masking, social distancing, quarantining and vaccinations set out by state and federal public health authorities.”

“The loss of this student is a tragedy that every educator will feel,” Specht said. “We’re asking parents to please reduce the risk of another tragic death of a student by vaccinating their teens. When the vaccine becomes available to younger children, vaccinate them, too.”

Since August 2020, there have been 38,737 COVID-19 cases associated with schools of all kinds and 363 hospitalizations of students and staff. Sixty-six staff and students have been admitted to intensive care units.