Minnesota health officials release long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreak

For the first time, Minnesota health officials have released the names of long-term care facilities dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.
The Minnesota Department of Health said the following facilities in southern Minnesota have an outbreak of the virus that has caused two dozen deaths in the state.
An outbreak is defined as 1 or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed, health officials said.
Faribault - Friendship Court
Freeborn - Fountain Centers
Olmsted - Rochester East Health Services
Olmsted - Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
Winona - Sauer Health Care
