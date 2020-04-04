Minnesota health officials release long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreak

For the first time, Minnesota health officials have released the names of long-term care facilities dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the following facilities in southern Minnesota have an outbreak of the virus that has caused two dozen deaths in the state.

An outbreak is defined as 1 or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed, health officials said.

Faribault - Friendship Court

Freeborn - Fountain Centers

Olmsted - Rochester East Health Services

Olmsted - Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center

Winona - Sauer Health Care

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info