Minnesota health officials are working to improve COVID-19 vaccine equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health plans to improve COVID-19 vaccine equity by partnering with the Department of Human Services and several private health plans. Officials say meeting people where they are when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine is just one step forward to closing health disparities in Minnesota.

Beginning this week, health officials across the state are partnering with community organizations to help connect people living in at-risk places with COVID-19 vaccine opportunities. The President and CEO of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, Lucas Nesse, said limited health care access isn't anything new for Minnesotans. "This was a partnership that was intentionally formed prior to the pandemic," he explained. "It has been kind of highlighted and focused on within the pandemic. But it's something that's going to be ongoing and a purposeful priority for everyone involved."

Nesse explained it's been proven that when there's targeted outreach to underserved communities, it works. There are several barriers preventing people from getting vaccinated - things like hesitancy, transportation, appointment availability and even trust. Their goal is to offer mobile vaccination clinics and partner with community outreach organizations.

Nesse said this is their way of making sure those communities can rebuild that trust and help mitigate further inequities. "It will be some good lessons learned. Obviously, the vaccine results, while accelerating, have been kind of disappointing in that it's been not very equitable," he explained. "So, we have to ask ourselves why not, what can we do differently and how can we apply these lessons to not just vaccines, but to health care in general."

More than 60% of Minnesota's population has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.