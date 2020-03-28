Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441

As Minnesota's 2-week stay-at-home order goes into effect, health officials in the state announced the 5th Coronavirus-related death and 441 positive cases.

Health officials said Saturday there are 30 people still hospitalized due to the virus.

Olmsted County now has 37 confirmed positive tests.

More information from health officials is below:

Total positive: 441

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 220

Total approximate number of completed tests: 16,129

Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,290

Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 8,839

Deaths: 5

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 57

Hospitalized as of today: 30

Cases by county

Olmsted - 39

Mower - 11

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 5

Dodge - 6

Winona - 4

Steele - 5

