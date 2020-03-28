Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441

Health officials said Saturday there are 30 people still hospitalized due to the virus.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 11:09 AM
Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:13 AM

As Minnesota's 2-week stay-at-home order goes into effect, health officials in the state announced the 5th Coronavirus-related death and 441 positive cases.

Health officials said Saturday there are 30 people still hospitalized due to the virus.

Olmsted County now has 37 confirmed positive tests. 

More information from health officials is below:

Total positive: 441
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 220

Total approximate number of completed tests: 16,129
Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,290
Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 8,839

Deaths: 5
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 57
Hospitalized as of today: 30

Cases by county

Olmsted - 39

Mower - 11

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 5

Dodge - 6

Winona - 4

Steele - 5

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Image

Minnesota girl's basketball all-star series highlights athletes without games

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/27

Image

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Serves Rural Areas

Image

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Image

Going on a bear hunt!

Community Events