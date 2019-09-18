Clear

Minnesota health experts urge flu shots as soon as possible

The flu vaccine is recommended for almost everyone six months of age and older.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 11:00 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Health officials are urging Minnesotans to get flu shots as soon as possible.

Jennifer Heath of the Minnesota Department of Health tells Minnesota Public Radio the flu season could begin anytime. Only about half of the people eligible get the flu vaccine. If more people got immunized, she says, fewer people would get sick — even people who don't get vaccinated.

The flu vaccine is recommended for almost everyone six months of age and older.

Heath says the vaccine was only about 50 percent effective during the last flu season. Still, experts say people are better off with the vaccination than without it.

The department says 2,522 people in Minnesota were hospitalized with confirmed influenza during the last flu season, and 126 influenza-related deaths were reported, including two children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The ongoing need for blood donors

Image

Rochester Salvation Army store to close

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain

Image

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

Image

Latest Iowa AP football poll

Image

Dover-Eyota gets past St. Charles

Image

Talking about homelessness

Image

Getting to see the new electric bus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

Image

Float therapy to reset your brain

Community Events