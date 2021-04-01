Minnesota health officials express concern over COVID variants as new cases rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day for the first time in months.

As cases continue to trend upward, health officials are particularly concerned about a rise in COVID variant cases in Minnesota.

During a coronavirus briefing Thursday, top health experts said they are continuing to see the spread of a number of COVID-19 variants, which appear to be more contagious and, in some cases, possibly more deadly.

MDH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield says the most prominent variant in Minnesota is the B117 strain, first found in the U.K. MDH believes B117 is about 50% more contagious than other strains, and has been associated with a 64% higher death rate in the U.K.

Officials estimate out of 2,600 non-random COVID-positive samples that underwent genomic sequencing between March 22nd and March 27th, 54% - 66% were B117 cases.

Dr. Lynfield says this could be another critical point in the Pandemic.

"I do feel like we are at a critical juncture," Dr. Lynfield said. "We've talked about it on these calls in the past, and it really does feel like a race against the variants- a race of the people getting vaccinated against the variants."

Lynfield adds she understands the impact of pandemic fatigue, but now is the time to focus on stopping the spread.

"I am worried about the spread of B117, and I really urge Minnesotans to be patient, and to continue to mask, and to continue to socially distance, and continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated."

MDH says so far, 943 B117 cases have been identified in Minnesota, though only a fraction of samples across the state undergo genomic sequencing. Experts are also monitoring multiple other variants found in Minnesota, some of which they believe are less responsive to therapies and antibodies from vaccines.