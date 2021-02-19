Minnesota has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The state of Minnesota has administered more than a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state reported Friday that 1,016,210 doses have been given.

In total, 728,081 Minnesotans have been given at least one dose with 286,543 having completed the series.

“This is a milestone day. Minnesotans have received 1 million doses of these safe, effective, live-saving vaccines,” Governor Walz said. “Every time a Minnesotan gets their shot, they are protecting themselves and moving our entire state closer to ending this pandemic. We still need more vaccine from the federal government and we have a long road ahead, but we can truly see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The state of Iowa has administered just over 500,000 doses.