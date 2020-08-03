Minnesota has a higher number of fire deaths this year compared to this time last year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fire fatalities in Minnesota are up compared to this time last year, that's according to statistics from the State Fire Marshal's Office. We checked in with the Rochester Fire Department and we're learning that might be due to the fact that people are home more often now because of the pandemic.

Firefighter, K.C. Clark, said fire deaths are up 35% compared to this time last year. So far, there have been 35 fatalities compared to 26 in 2019. He explained 11 of those fatalities have been caused by smoking materials. The Rochester Fire Department wants to remind everyone that if you smoke, make sure you properly get rid of your cigarette. Rochester hasn't had any fatal fires this year and the department explained it's they plan to keep it that way. "It's going to take obviously cooperation from everybody and we just want to get those safety messages out," said Clark. "Another thing to think about is smoke alarms. Smoke alarms, they do save lives."

Unattended cooking fires are by far the leading cause. Clark said this year, they're seeing more firework fires and grill fires. He explained he can't say for sure if there's an uptick of fires happening here in Rochester. "Statewide, like I said, the fire death rate is up a little bit compared to last year and that could be due to people being at home more often," said Clark. "Hopefully, if we get those safety messages out, we can trend the curve down of being ahead of our fire death statistics for sure."

As always, don't let COVID-19 concerns keep you from calling 911 if you have an emergency.