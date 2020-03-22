DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A small business in Duluth wants to switch from manufacturing hand bags and backpacks to face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Christian Benson is the owner of Frost River Trading Company, which manufactures hand bags. He says his wife is an anesthesiologist at a Duluth hospital is getting frustrated with a lack of surgical masks to protect her and other employees from the virus.
Benson says he wants to halt Frost River's production so his workers can use their sewing machines to make masks. But he says he needs help from lawmakers to find the proper materials.
Related Content
- Minnesota hand bag maker wants to switch to face masks
- Coronavirus fears prompts face mask shortage
- Minnesota county attorneys suing drug makers
- Minnesota pillow-maker in trademark fight
- Minnesota suing drug maker over opioid deaths
- Minnesota considering going 'hands free'
- Rochester teen facing felony charge after bait-and-switch robbery
- YMCA hands out bags of food to those in need
- Minnesota sues e-cigarette maker Juul over youth vaping rise
- Masked attackers reported in Austin
Scroll for more content...