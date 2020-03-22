Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota hand bag maker wants to switch to face masks

Says he needs state help to find the right materials.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A small business in Duluth wants to switch from manufacturing hand bags and backpacks to face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Christian Benson is the owner of Frost River Trading Company, which manufactures hand bags. He says his wife is an anesthesiologist at a Duluth hospital is getting frustrated with a lack of surgical masks to protect her and other employees from the virus.

Benson says he wants to halt Frost River's production so his workers can use their sewing machines to make masks. But he says he needs help from lawmakers to find the proper materials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
More rain is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/21 2

Image

Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed

Image

Coronavirus cabin fever

Image

Rochester Farmers Market open during pandemic

Image

Local grocery store offers delivery options

Image

Sean Weather 3/21

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Community Events