Minnesota gyms can't re-open until June 1st, but one gym is already preparing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're someone who prefers working out and is better motivated in the gym setting, then you're probably tired of doing your workout at home. Unfortunately, you still have to wait 2 more weeks until getting back into the gym in Minnesota.

However, gyms are ready to have you back too! The CEO of Progression Fitness in Rochester, Joshua Grenell, said they're making some accommodations before opening on June 1st.

For example, signs will be posted all over the gym to remind everyone to wash their hands and to keep a good distance from one another. They're drawing out 12x12 spaces on the floor with the idea being that the member assigned to that area won't leave the space until they're done. Before the pandemic, you could work out whenever you wanted at Progression Fitness. Now, you'll have to sign up for a class to follow capacity requirements.

Most gyms are already used to cleaning multiple times a day, but Grenell said they're now going to sanitize the equipment even more, so those making healthy choices can stay well. "Not that 100% it protects you from COVID-19, but it is a definite help for everything in your life," explained Grenell. "So it's very important to us and our members as well."

Grenell said he's feeling confident the new changes will help keep everyone safe. "I'm in a gym mentoring group and talking to gyms all over the world, so it's actually nice that other gyms have already tried this and basically we're getting all the best practices," Grenell explained. "We think we know what's going to work well."

Grenell said they sent a survey to the members to get a feel for if they're even comfortable to come back and 90% of his customers say they're ready. Grenell explained employees will be wearing masks and they're planning on taking everyone's temperature as they walk through the door.