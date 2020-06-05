Minnesota gyms and fitness centers prepare to reopen

KIMT NEWS 3 – Under Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s latest executive order, gyms and fitness studios will be permitted to reopen on June 10 with certain guidelines in place.

They will only be allowed to open at 25% capacity with a maximum capacity of 250 occupants at a time. Six-foot social distancing and sanitation shall remain a must and it is advised to wear masks when entering and exiting the building.

Even with all of the guidelines in place, Jameson Hanson, owner of Anytime Fitness in Byron and Stewartville, says it is a sigh of relief to finally know when he can reopen the doors.

“I was pleasantly surprised and just super grateful that Gov. Walz and his team are giving us the chance to get back to business, keep our members safe, and then hopefully make up for lost time since we’ve been closed for over 75 days now,” he said.

Hanson stressed how much they want gym members to feel safe once they decide to return to the gym. He says his locations already have equipment spaced apart and will ask gym-goers to not share any equipment in order to prevent any potential cross-contamination.

With that in mind, he and his team are making a substantial effort to put your mind at ease while getting in your daily workout.

“Mountains of medical-grade cleaning supplies. Something we’ve also done is upgrade our HVAC systems – installed anti-microbial air filters just to make sure that the air that is coming in and out of the gym is as clean as possible.”

Along with that, Hanson says they have some outside partners that will come in to help deep clean and to assist with identifying any potentially hazardous areas.

While it may sound like going to the gym might look a lot different, he says they will be doing everything they can to make it feel like a normal trip to workout.

If you’re not comfortable with being inside, Hanson says they will also be offering a few outdoor options.