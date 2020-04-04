Clear
Minnesota governor worried about response from border states

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 11:22 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (St. Paul Pioneer Press) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s worried about neighboring states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa were among a handful of states that did not have statewide orders in place as of Friday afternoon.

Governors from those states said they have put a number of safeguards in place and many businesses are shut down.

Walz says it’s likely that he will extent Minnesota's order to the end of April. The Pioneer Press reports that Walz says the state's residents are saving lives by following the rules set in place.

Community Events