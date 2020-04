Minnesota governor worried about response from border states

MINNEAPOLIS (St. Paul Pioneer Press) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s worried about neighboring states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa were among a handful of states that did not have statewide orders in place as of Friday afternoon.

Governors from those states said they have put a number of safeguards in place and many businesses are shut down.

Walz says it’s likely that he will extent Minnesota's order to the end of April. The Pioneer Press reports that Walz says the state's residents are saving lives by following the rules set in place.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info