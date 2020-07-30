Minnesota governor to announce reopening guidance on schools (watch it live at 2)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz will announce guidance for school districts to reopen in the fall on Thursday as the coronavirus accelerates statewide.

State health and education officials asked school administrators last month to prepare for three scenarios before Walz's announcement: distance learning, in-person learning or a hybrid model.

The guidance comes as President Donald Trump has pressed schools nationwide to open for in-person learning, and as many teachers have expressed fears of doing so.

Education Minnesota, the state teachers’ union, last week released a survey with just one in five teachers supporting in-person learning.

